Women's & Gender Studies announce a public colloquium, Gender & Sexual Identity Colloquium, which will take place virtually on Friday, October 9, 2020. Multiple sessions will be available and our Virtual Keynote Speaker, Dr. Siobhan Brooks, will speak at 1:00 p.m. on "Black Strippers Matter: Race, Sex Work, and Gender Studies.”

Dr. Brooks is currently the Chair and Associate Professor of African American Studies and Affiliated Faculty member of Women's & Gender Studies at Cal State Fullerton. As a scholar-activist, Dr. Brooks earned her Bachelor's in Women's Studies and PhD in Sociology.

Dr. Brooks research focuses on sexuality, gender, and critical race theory. Her first book, Unequal Desires: Race and Erotic Capital in the Stripping Industry, explored racism among Black and Latina women exotic dancers. Brooks is currently working on a book, under contract with Lexington Press, about the impact of hate crimes within Black and Latinx LGBT communities.

Since its inception in 2009, the colloquium has served as a forum where speakers, discussants, presenters, panelist and the general audience can engage in vigorous exchanges centering on gender and gender identity in terms of empowerment and commitment to social justice.

Registration is FREE and required to attend.

-Visit our website here ; https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/events_gender_colloquium.php

-Refer to the Women's & Gender Studies website for updates on the schedule of presentations.

A special thank you to the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement for their co-sponsorship of this event.

For questions contact the Women's & Gender Studies office at (806) 742.4335 or email womens.studies@ttu.edu. Posted:

10/5/2020



Originator:

Gloria Virginia Flores



Email:

glorflor@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

