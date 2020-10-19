TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Let's Make Internships Better

We are doing research on internships and could use your help by taking this 2 minute survey!
Survey link below:
https://forms.gle/bteqLsAjXRAWsk1PA

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
10/19/2020

Marco Aceto

marco.aceto@ttu.edu

N/A


