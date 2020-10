Join RISE and the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement for this semester's Tie Dye Versity!

Meet us outside of Drane Hall to make your own FREE tie dye t shirt on 10/7 @ 11 AM! Posted:

10/2/2020



Ashley Marino



Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 10/7/2020



Drane Hall



