Instructors needed to answer a short survey about the remote learning switch.

This research aims to study how professors respond to the work at home order that occurred due to COVID-19. Professor's self assessed stressed will be recorded and questions covering their exposure to nature will be used to compare stress levels to their response with nature. This research will cover how those who lecture/ give student guidance remotely respond to plants in a non-traditional education settings. The survey will take approximately 5 to 10 minutes to complete. At the end of the survey there will be a link to do an optional interview about this subject. Thank you for your interest, click the link bellow to take the survey.

Link to survey

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

10/2/2020



Originator:

Jonah Trevino



Email:

Jonah.Trevino@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





