If you are between 18-65 years old and don’t have any food allergies this study might be for you! You must also have an iPhone smartphone with cellular and messaging capability and have the ability to cook simple recipes and have access to a kitchen during the study.

This is a 1-week study. You will have one 15-20-minute eligibility screening by telephone and one 3-4-hour in-person meeting on the mornings of Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, Nov 1.

Email to find out more! (no obligation, brief screening)

Email: TTUMSGstudyFall2020@gmail.com

Provide your name, phone number, and the best times to contact you)

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board