REGISTER HERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DduRVXQJQ8qocXYhSbzVCA

Admissions professionals from participating law schools will share their expertise and insight on the law school admissions process. The panel will be comprised of admission professionals from Baylor Law, SMU Law, Texas A&M Law, Texas Tech Law, and UNT Law. Aspiring law students are strongly encouraged to engage with admissions professionals about topics that are important to them. Posted:

10/2/2020





Danielle Saavedra





danielle.saavedra@ttu.edu





School of Law





