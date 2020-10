RISE will be purchasing the first 50 peoples' drinks at the cafe at Barnes and Noble tomorrow in the SUB! Get your Starbucks fix on the house. Be sure to get there early!

Posted:

10/15/2020



Originator:

Ashley Marino



Email:

Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information

Time: 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 10/16/2020



Location:

Cafe at Barnes and Noble in the SUB



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental