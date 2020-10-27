TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Unsure about which career is right for you? Let us help!

Register for our Virtual Career Exploration Day to have a career counselor help them explore potential majors and career paths!

In order to receive the Zoom information for this event, please register on Hire Red Raiders and the information will be emailed to you prior to the start time for the event.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Let the UCC help if you are confused about your major or feeling the pressure to make a decision about a career!

If you have any questions, please email Monica Gomez or call us at (806) 742-2210.
Posted:
10/13/2020

Originator:
Tori Coleman

Email:
Tori.Coleman@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/27/2020

Location:
Virtual Platform: Zoom

