Cognos will be restarted on Thursday, October 1st at 10:00PM. The restart is necessary to re-enable the Motio active versioning feature following the MotioCI platform upgrade. Cognos will be unavailable for approximately 1 hour while the system is restarted. Posted:

10/1/2020



Originator:

Dustin Jordan



Email:

dustin.jordan@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt





Categories

IT Announcements

Banner News and Tips for Employees