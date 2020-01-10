



The fall test of the TechAlert! Emergency Notification System will take place today, Thursday, Oct. 1st at 1:50 p.m. Update your contact information at emergency.ttu.edu to ensure you will receive the message! Up to four telephone numbers can be registered in the TechAlert! system.

10/1/2020



Communications and Marketing



techalert@ttu.edu



Communications and Marketing



Time: 1:50 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 10/1/2020



On Campus



