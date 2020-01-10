TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
REMINDER - TECHALERT! TEST: WILL YOU GET THE MESSAGE?
The fall test of the TechAlert! Emergency Notification System will take place today, Thursday, Oct. 1st at 1:50 p.m. Update your contact information at emergency.ttu.edu to ensure you will receive the message! Up to four telephone numbers can be registered in the TechAlert! system.

Need help or have questions? Contact techalert@ttu.edu!
Posted:
10/1/2020

Originator:
Communications and Marketing

Email:
techalert@ttu.edu

Department:
Communications and Marketing

Event Information
Time: 1:50 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/1/2020

Location:
On Campus

Categories