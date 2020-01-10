|
The fall test of the TechAlert! Emergency Notification System will take place today, Thursday, Oct. 1st at 1:50 p.m. Update your contact information at emergency.ttu.edu to ensure you will receive the message! Up to four telephone numbers can be registered in the TechAlert! system.
Need help or have questions? Contact techalert@ttu.edu!
10/1/2020
Communications and Marketing
techalert@ttu.edu
Communications and Marketing
Time: 1:50 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/1/2020
On Campus
