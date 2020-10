Come hiking with the Outdoor Pursuits Center at Caprock State Park on Oct. 10! Register at register.recsports.ttu.edu





Caprock Canyon is about an 1.5 hours away from Lubbock, it is great to have access to such pretty land! Home to the Official Texas Bison herd, Caprock is a great escape. Register at https://register.recsports.ttu.edu/Program/GetProducts under "OPC Trips"