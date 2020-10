The Outdoor Pursuits Center is offering a day trip to Palo Duro State Park. Register at register.recsports.ttu.edu





For only $10, we cover the state park entrance fee, mountain bike and helmet rental! Getting outside with good people is the best way to keep your head on straight during these crazy times! Reach out with any questions.





If you are on the fence about going, I really recommend going- you will not regret it!