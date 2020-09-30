It is with great excitement that TTU’s Art History faculty announce a New Undergraduate Internship Opportunity with the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) for the Spring 2021 semester. We have developed some great projects for students to produce in collaboration with LHUCA’s experienced staff right here in Lubbock. Students are encouraged to reach out to Dr. Lesley Wolff (lesley.wolff@ttu.edu) or Dr. Janis Elliott (janis.elliott@ttu.edu) with any questions. Take note that the deadline is fast approaching, October 16th, so please apply as soon as possible!



For program description and application: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/art/Programs/Undergrad/art_history/LHUCA_ArtHistoryInternship_Spring2021.pdf





For more about LHUCA: http://lhuca.org Posted:

9/30/2020



Originator:

Lesley Wolff



Email:

Lesley.Wolff@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art





Categories

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

