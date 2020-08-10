All performances of 20/20 Visions: The Violet Response Project will be presented virtually on Zoom and are viewable on PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android devices. Tickets are $5 and available for purchase online through the “Productions” menu on the School of Theatre & Dance website. Texas Tech students should enter their R number as a discount code at checkout to receive a FREE ticket.

20/20 Visions: The Violet Response Project is an online devised experience that incorporates movement, music, and original scripted material to examine our current moment in history. Through innovative coupling of performance and design, the ensemble speaks artistically to the unique challenges of 2020 and invites the audience to reflect on issues of race, gender, health, and politics, all while serving as a hopeful reminder that we are in this together.