The October edition of Data Management for Financial Resources (DMFR) Newsletter is available for campus. You may access it via our website or by using this direct link:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/dmfr/FormRepository/newsletter/2020/DMFROctober2020.pd f

Some of what you will find in this edition includes: Available Budget Tab

FI121 - Fund Balance Summary Report

DMFR October Class Schedule

HR009 - Salary Roster by Organization

Need our Services?

Link to DMFR Website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/dmfr/ Link to DMFR Training Website: https://apps.dmfr.ttu.edu/training/ Link to DMFR Portal: https://portal.dmfr.ttu.edu





Posted:

10/2/2020



Originator:

Jill Lindsey



Email:

jill.lindsey@ttu.edu



Department:

Data Mgmt for Financial Resources





