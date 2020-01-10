TTU Professor John Poch (English) and James Durham (Education) will lead you on a dynamic one-month course in The Eternal City. Rome, without a doubt, is one of the most important, historic, cultural, and beautiful cities in the world. The food, the art, and architecture are without compare. While you immerse yourself in the beauty of Rome and other Italian locales, you’ll be earning credit toward your TTU degree.





To take this course, you must sign up for both classes. This will be a month you will never forget. Included in this modest course fee is: Housing in Rome, Classroom/Facility Fee, Orientation, Survival Italian language class, Day trip to Spoleto, Day trip to Gubbio, Guided tour of the Roman Forum, Guided tour of the Coliseum, Guided tour of the Vatican, Numerous walking tours of the city to view churches, architecture, art, culture, etc., and 4 Group Meals

Some weekends will be open so you can travel to other cities in Italy like Florence, Siena, Perugia, or Venice, or to other cities in Europe. Or just keep exploring Rome. You won’t run out of things to do. Of all your TTU experiences to come, this is likely to be the most defining and memorable. The course fee is only $4965 for the entire four weeks.

After 10 students are registered, we will begin a waitlist for perhaps 4 more students. Register now: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/program.php?id=11769

Contact Dr. Poch with your questions at john.poch@ttu.edu