This Fall Tunnel of Awareness is happening virtually! Tunnel of Awareness is an immersive experience that brings awareness to contemporary social justice topics impacting the TTU community and our local and global communities. Participants are guided through a series of exhibits that are designed to introduce participants to concepts around identities, power, privilege and diversity. Also guide participants through ways to think more deeply about a variety of topics regarding social justice concepts.

Tour information is located on the University Student Housing Website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/socialjustice/tunnel.php * Tour participation ranges from 30 - 45mins timeframe* Tuesday, October 6th @ 10am -2pm

Wednesday, October 7th @ 1pm - 6pm

