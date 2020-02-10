The Couple, Marriage, and Family Therapy (CMFT) Program at Texas Tech University is hosting a Virtual Open House for students interested in the masters and doctoral programs. We will introduce the CMFT Faculty, share information about the program, and review the application process. The Open House will also include breakout rooms with individual faculty members who will answer any questions you may have. When: Wednesday, October 21 at 7-8pm (Central Time) and Friday, October 23 at 10-11am (Central Time) bit.ly/TTUOpenHouse We invite those who are interested in attending to RSVP at the following link: We are excited to meet you! Posted:

