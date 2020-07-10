Sexism|Cinema presents BEND IT LIKE BECKHAM

On 10/7 at 7:30pm Sexism|Cinema will host an online discussion of Bend it Like Beckham (Gurinder Chadha, 2002). Participants should watch the film on their own beforehand, and be sure to register for the event at https://www.sexismcinema.com. Upon registration, we will send you a Zoom link so you may join in the conversation.

We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? Join us online for a conversation lead by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney



For more information, please contact allison.whitney@ttu.edu

Sponsored by TTU Women's and Gender Studies, the Humanities Center, and TTU RISE.