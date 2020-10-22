The Black Women in The Academy event was originally scheduled for March 24th, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 closure of campus. The event has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 22nd from 2:00-3:00 p.m. The free event will be held virtually and will include a panel discussion, as well as recognition of several TTU tenured Black female faculty members.

Honorees include Ms. Earnstein Dukes, Dean of Texas Tech University Libraries; Dr. aretha marbley, Professor, Educational Psychology and Leadership; Dr. Faith Maina, Professor Curriculum & Instruction; Dr. Mary Murimi, Professor, Nutritional Sciences; Dr. Naïma Moustaïd-Moussa, Professor, Nutritional Sciences; and Mrs. Wendy Ross, J.D., Professor, Texas Tech School of Law.

Invited panelists include Dr. Danielle Gant Booker, recent TTU alumna and Assistant Professor of Accounting at Loyola University; Dr. Raegan Higgins, Associate Professor, Mathematics & Statistics; Dr. Debra Lavender-Bratcher, Assistant Professor, Social Work; Dr. Faith Maina; and Dr. Mary Murimi. Dr. Carol Sumner, the Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, TTU Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, will serve as moderator of the discussion.

To register, please visit https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwkfu6prz4qGdyR1jGH8ZwrVSvcGl3TbIVK