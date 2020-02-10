Students wishing to enroll in a ballet, contemporary, or jazz dance technique course in the Spring 2021 term must fill out this online form to be considered for placement. Dance faculty will make recommendations for their current students based on what they see in class. For students who are not currently registered for a technique class, your previous jury assessment (within the last semester) will be used or you will be asked to learn phrase material and submit the video for assessment from the Dance faculty. Once you fill out the online form for placement juries, you will be sent the appropriate videos links to submit for evaluation if needed.

Please fill out this online form no later than Friday, October 16th before 11:59pm.

Video submissions will need to be submitted to dance.info@ttu.edu by Friday, October 23rd before 11:59pm.