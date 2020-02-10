Students wishing to enroll in a ballet, contemporary, or jazz dance technique course in the Spring 2021 term must fill out this online form to be considered for placement. Dance faculty will make recommendations for their current students based on what they see in class. For students who are not currently registered for a technique class, your previous jury assessment (within the last semester) will be used or you will be asked to learn phrase material and submit the video for assessment from the Dance faculty. Once you fill out the online form for placement juries, you will be sent the appropriate videos links to submit for evaluation if needed.
Please fill out this online form no later than Friday, October 16th before 11:59pm.
Video submissions will need to be submitted to dance.info@ttu.edu by Friday, October 23rd before 11:59pm.
Important Note About Placement Juries and Class Registration:
Faculty will evaluate students’ execution of class material or audition phrases in order to determine level placement for the Spring 2021 term. Placement recommendations will be sent to Undergraduate Advisor Beth Scheckel by Monday, November 2nd; Beth will apply the appropriate registration permits on student accounts. Levels I-II of ballet, Levels II-III of jazz, and Levels I-III of contemporary will be offered in the Spring 2021 semester. ?
Juries for each genre consist of demonstrations of skills in which students should be competent in order to advance to the next level. See the Technical Competency Requirements document for more information. This document is available on the callboard and also on the School of Theatre and Dance website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/theatreanddance/docs/TTU-Dance-Technical-Competency-Requirements.pdf
Please email the Dance Administrative Assistant (dance.info@ttu.edu) with any questions.