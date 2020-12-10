TTU HomeTechAnnounce

ENERGY LAW LECTURE SERIES - MONDAY OCTOBER 12
Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

The Alliance is an industry trade association representing over 2,600 individuals and member companies committed to advancing independent operators and the standards of the Texas oil and gas industry. Prior to joining the Alliance, Jason served as Director of Public Affairs for Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick. Previously, he was Chief of Staff for House Energy Resources Chairman Drew Darby. He also served as a policy analyst for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Todd Staples. 

A native of Houston, Jason holds a Master of Public Affairs degree from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.

Meeting ID: 989 2836 2773
Passcode: 466485
+13462487799,,98928362773#,,,,,,0#,,466485# US (Houston)
+16699006833,,98928362773#,,,,,,0#,,466485# US (San Jose)

Please direct any questions to Blake Groves, Manager of Events, at blake.groves@ttu.edu
10/8/2020

Blake Groves

blake.groves@ttu.edu

School of Law

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 10/12/2020

Zoom

