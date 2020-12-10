The Alliance is an industry trade association representing over 2,600 individuals and member companies committed to advancing independent operators and the standards of the Texas oil and gas industry. Prior to joining the Alliance, Jason served as Director of Public Affairs for Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick. Previously, he was Chief of Staff for House Energy Resources Chairman Drew Darby. He also served as a policy analyst for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Todd Staples.





A native of Houston, Jason holds a Master of Public Affairs degree from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.





