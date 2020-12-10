|
Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.
The Alliance is an industry trade association representing over 2,600 individuals and member companies committed to advancing independent operators and the standards of the Texas oil and gas industry. Prior to joining the Alliance, Jason served as Director of Public Affairs for Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick. Previously, he was Chief of Staff for House Energy Resources Chairman Drew Darby. He also served as a policy analyst for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Todd Staples.
A native of Houston, Jason holds a Master of Public Affairs degree from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 989 2836 2773
Passcode: 466485
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,98928362773#,,,,,,0#,,466485# US (Houston)
+16699006833,,98928362773#,,,,,,0#,,466485# US (San Jose)
|Posted:
10/8/2020
Originator:
Blake Groves
Email:
blake.groves@ttu.edu
Department:
School of Law
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 10/12/2020
Location:
Zoom
Categories