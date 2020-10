Free bike + ice cream + friends = winning

The Outdoor Pursuits Center is hosting a biking/ice cream ride to Holly Hop! Register at register.recsports.ttu.edu! Bike, helmet, and friends included! Posted:

10/15/2020



Originator:

Campbell Williams



Email:

campbell.williams@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 10/21/2020



Location:

Meet at the OPC Shop on campus!



