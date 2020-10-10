TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
The Annual School of Art Fall Open House Is Going Virtual!
We offer programs in the traditional 2D and 3D Studio Art specialties, such as Painting, Sculpture, Ceramics, Drawing, and Printmaking, as well as Art Education, Art History, Graphic Design, and Transmedia.  We are certain you will find something that peaks your interest! Registration and attendance are free! Register today to receive more information about this event and other School of Art updates at the below link: 

https://mailchi.mp/663212af3a02/ttu-school-of-art-open-house-8051670?e=3ce47841d3
Posted:
10/6/2020

Originator:
Brittany Moore

Email:
brittany.r.moore@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 10/10/2020

Location:
Registration Required

Categories