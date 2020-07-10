WHAT: The National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) will be adding its fifty-second historic ranch structure Wednesday when the one-room Spur Ranch Trinity Mission slowly moves through three counties to find its permanent home in the NRHC Proctor Historical Park.



C.B. Madewell and Sons House Moving in Levelland will move the early 20th century structure from Brownfield to Lubbock. Two maps are attached to illustrate the route out of Brownfield onto Hwy. 62, then north on CR 1000 (merges with CR 2378), east on FM 2641 (merges with CR 6200), and south on Hwy. 84. After entering Lubbock via the Clovis Highway (84), the movers will turn onto north Indiana Ave. and proceed to 7th Street, which is a small road between the Museum of Texas Tech and the International Cultural Center. The mover will bring the structure into the NRHC west gate and carefully maneuver around other historic structures to rest the mission on a cement foundation between the Barton House and the 80 John Wallace House close to the Marsha Sharp Parkway.



Although the mission was originally thought to be built in 1910 or 1912, the NRHC is continuing to research the building date and can only confirm that the mission is an early 20th century Episcopal mission built on Spur Ranch property outside the newly formed community of Spur. The Episcopal Diocese of Northwest Texas moved the mission to Hereford in 1949 and then to Brownfield in 1955. The diocese recently donated the mission to the NRHC. More than $100,000 in donations from 11 donors has made the move and restoration of the structure possible.



WHEN: Wednesday, October 7, 2020 — No one can predict a time schedule, although the mover expects to complete the move in one day. The NRHC Facebook page will provide updates