Omicron Delta Kappa is a 100-year old national leadership honor society that has initiated more than 300,000 members since its founding in 1914 at Washington & Lee University. Texas Tech University has had an ODK circle on campus since 1972. The Society recognizes not only academic achievement but also campus leadership across five phases of campus life:

· Scholarship

· Athletics

· Campus or Community Service, Social or Religious Activities, and Campus Government

· Journalism, Speech and the Mass Media

· Creative and Performing Arts

Why to Apply: Through ODK, you will network with a diverse group of campus leaders and forge valuable connections that will benefit you throughout your time on campus and beyond. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to take on various leadership and service roles in the greater Lubbock community that will provide great experience regardless of your chosen career path.

Who Can Apply: Available to current Sophomores who will have completed 60 hours by the end of this semester, Juniors (60+ hours) and Seniors (90+ hours). Students who have completed 60+ hours by the end of the Fall 2020 semester will be considered regardless of year. Student membership candidates must at least have a GPA of above 3.0 and must show leadership in at least one of five areas: scholarship; athletics; campus or community service, social and religious activities, and campus government; journalism, speech, and the mass media; and creative and performing arts.

How to Apply : Visit the national ODK website: http://odk.org/members/qualifications-membership/apply-for-membership

When to Apply By : Applications will close at 11:59 pm on October 17, 2020

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to the organization's president at brett.thigpen@ttu.edu or at odk@ttu.edu

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.