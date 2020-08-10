TTU HomeTechAnnounce

International Application for SACS Scholarship Deadline
International Application for SACS Scholarship Deadline is November 15, 2020

Interested students should complete online application available at: www.depts.ttu.edu/international/scholarships/firstyear-transfer.php

Inquiries should be directed to oia.SACS.recruit@ttu.edu.

Competitive Scholarship
Awards of $1000

Eligibility Criteria:

• GPA
- 2.7 for undergraduate students
- 3.0 for graduate students
- 2.0 for Law students

• Enrolled or will enroll as a full-time Texas Tech University student.
-This scholarship is not available for other TTU system schools, nor partnered colleges or universities.

• Participating in a credit-bearing TTU Study Abroad program OR studying at TTU as an international student on an F-1 visa.
Prospective international students are also eligible.

• Students who are studying at TTU as an international student on an F-1 visa may apply for the SACS each term that they are enrolled at TTU, including summer sessions.

• Incoming first-year students will be evaluated based on high school GPA and test scores.  Current TTU students will be evaluated based on TTU GPA and academic records and therefore, must have a TTU GPA before applying.
 
• The application deadlines are as follows: March 1st for fall Semester awards; November 15th for spring semester awards
Posted:
10/8/2020

Originator:
Javier Lopez

Email:
javi.lopez@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs


