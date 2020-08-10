The TTU IT Division will perform scheduled maintenance on TTU Adobe services on Friday, October 9th, starting at 6:00 AM and completing no later than 7:00 AM CDT. During the maintenance window, customers should not experience any interruption of Adobe services. Please note that this maintenance, once completed, will not change the customer experience in Adobe.com. Should you experience any issues with Adobe services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month - Remember to… Think Before You Click!