Applications are now open for the

2020 Virtual 3 Minute Thesis Competition

What is it?

The Three Minute Thesis (3MT®) celebrates the exciting research you are doing as a graduate student. Developed by The University of Queensland (UQ), this exercise cultivates your academic, presentation, and research communication skills. The competition supports the capacity to effectively explain your research in three minutes or less, in a language appropriate to a non-specific audience using just one PowerPoint slide.

Call for abstracts

The Graduate School invites any doctoral degree or master's thesis candidate to submit their one (1) PowerPoint slide, 150-word abstract, and three keywords to the 2020 Three Minute Thesis competition. Slide, abstract, and keywords must be submitted to our online application system no later than 5:00 PM on Friday, October 16, 2020, in order for you to participate. Competition will be held on October 29, 2020, and will be an online competition.

Rules for Online Competition

The 2020 Three Minute Thesis Competition will be completely online this year. To apply and see the rules for this year's virtual competition, click here.

For more competition details please email Mari Baeza at maryellen.baeza@ttu.edu.