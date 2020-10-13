Judges and Moderators needed for the

2020 Virtual Three Minute Thesis Competition

The Graduate School is holding the Three Minute Thesis Competition on Thursday, October 29th, and will be completely online. Three Minute Thesis is a chance for our graduate students to share their thesis or dissertation to a non-specialist audience in just three minutes or less and using only one PowerPoint slide.



We are reaching out for judges and moderators for our morning heats. We will have simultaneous heats that morning to determine which students from each heat will advance to the final round of judging in the afternoon. The timing for judging that morning will be 9:30am to 11:30am.

For more information click here or email Mari Baeza at maryellen.baeza@ttu.edu