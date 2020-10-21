Join Parent and Family Relations and TTU Rec Sports for the Family Days Virtual 5K! We want you to participate in the race virtually by running/walking where you are! Whether you are on campus, have a treadmill or just your neighborhood to walk or run in, we want to encourage you to show off your Red Raider pride!

You can run or walk your 5K (3.1miles) anytime from October 5 through October 31. Please maintain appropriate social distancing protocols for your location when training or completing the 5K.

Registration is free here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/events/virtual5k.php. Once you've completed your 5K, you can upload a photo and your time and be entered in a drawing for great Texas Tech prizes, including scholarship awards of $150, $100, and $50 for an enrolled TTU student in the family!

Lubbock walking trails



Texas Tech Run/Walk Routes