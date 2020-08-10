Payroll & Tax Services is excited to announce an application that will replace the Manual Leave Adjustment (MLA) process currently in use. Moving MLA’s to an automated application will allow requesting departments to submit MLA’s more quickly and easily. It will also help Payroll & Tax Services to process these adjustments with increased efficiency, accuracy, and speed.

Payroll & Tax Services recommends training for the new application for anyone who submits MLA’s on behalf of other employees, and for employees who submit their own MLA’s.

Effective January 1st, 2021, MLA’s will only be accepted via the MLA application.

To view available training times and add a training session to your calendar, please click here.

For questions or more information, please email webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu.