Most software require acceptance of an End User License Agreement (EULA) at the time of installation. Per Operating Policy and Procedure 72.07 and Regents’ Rules Chapter 07.12, departments do not have authority to sign a EULA. Many “Personal,” “Free,” “Consumer,” and “Trial” software packages forbid installation on organization owned systems, including those owned by Texas Tech University, without a legitimately acquired software license. Software license purchases and all related contract documents are approved and authorized by Procurement Services and the TTU Office of the CIO. In some cases, software packages are licensed for the whole university (i.e Office 365, Symantec), while others may only be licensed by a department for a few systems.

Any software package that is not properly licensed through the University or your department is a violation of copyright laws and TTU policies, and should be removed immediately. One example concerns an anti-malware software package by MalwareBytes. The free version downloaded from their website is a consumer version and, per their EULA, is not authorized on TTU-owned systems. Only one academic college has purchased a legitimate software license for this software; all other versions should be removed immediately from University-owned devices . Instead, please install the newest version of Symantec Endpoint Protection software (Version 14.3) for both Windows and macOS, available at no cost at www.eraider.ttu.edu.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. If you have questions about the procurement and contract process for any license, please contact purchasing@ttu.edu.

Thank you,

Sam Segran

CIO and Vice President for IT, TTU