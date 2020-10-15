|
To become the most effective and efficient writer you can be, you should develop productive writing practices. In this online workshop, you will learn about productive writing practices in general, but everyone needs to apply these techniques to their own writing/living situation. Therefore, we will discuss how to individualize these practices to produce and maintain your own writing process. Fill out the workshop registration form using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXxYW_x_h6Tb8zX7RBqj4oOGclHil_UiE6vWPNHZapWanPEA/viewform
10/13/2020
Claire Seekins
claire.wells@ttu.edu
Writing Centers of TTU
Time: 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/15/2020
Online
