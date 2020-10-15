To become the most effective and efficient writer you can be, you should develop productive writing practices. In this online workshop, you will learn about productive writing practices in general, but everyone needs to apply these techniques to their own writing/living situation. Therefore, we will discuss how to individualize these practices to produce and maintain your own writing process. Fill out the workshop registration form using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXxYW_x_h6Tb8zX7RBqj4oOGclHil_UiE6vWPNHZapWanPEA/viewform

Posted:

10/13/2020



Originator:

Claire Seekins



Email:

claire.wells@ttu.edu



Department:

Writing Centers of TTU



Event Information

Time: 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 10/15/2020



Location:

Online



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

