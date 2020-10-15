TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Register for the UWC's Productive Writing Practices Workshop!
To become the most effective and efficient writer you can be, you should develop productive writing practices. In this online workshop, you will learn about productive writing practices in general, but everyone needs to apply these techniques to their own writing/living situation. Therefore, we will discuss how to individualize these practices to produce and maintain your own writing process. Fill out the workshop registration form using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXxYW_x_h6Tb8zX7RBqj4oOGclHil_UiE6vWPNHZapWanPEA/viewform

Posted:
10/13/2020

Originator:
Claire Seekins

Email:
claire.wells@ttu.edu

Department:
Writing Centers of TTU

Event Information
Time: 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/15/2020

Location:
Online

