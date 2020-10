University Studies is looking for a graduate student who will help assist the Director and Academic Administrative Coordinator with day to day tasks, as well as:





Multicultural Proposals

Blackboard Course Development

Research

Writing

Etc.





This position pays hourly and there are no tuition or fee waivers.





If you are a graduate student who is interested in this position, please submit your resume to nicole.wyatt@ttu.edu by Friday, October 23rd.