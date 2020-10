Berlin, Capital of Germany. The integration of East and West, multicultural society, departure, movement, creativity, active life, but also loneliness, solitude, and anonymity. Everyone yearns for togetherness, and each love is possible. 'At Second Glance' is a film about Kay and Falk, Benjamin and Elena, Till and Pan - three visually impaired couples in the big city juggernaut Berlin - who meet, discover, and feel attracted to each other. View the trailer - and RSVP here by October 21st! Posted:

10/13/2020



Alec Cattell



alec.cattell@ttu.edu



Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 11/4/2020



Zoom



Arts & Entertainment