The Texas Tech Flag at Memorial Circle will be lowered today in memory of all students, faculty, staff and alumni of Texas Tech University who have passed away this preceding year.

Join us VIRTUALLY TODAY at Texas Tech's traditional Techsan Memorial.

The Memorial will begin at 6:00 pm and can be accessed by visiting homecoming.ttu.edu. Posted:

10/22/2020



Originator:

Claire Nevarez



Email:

claire.maginness@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 10/22/2020



Location:

Memorial Circle



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars

Academic