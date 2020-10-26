Free Market Institute Public Speaker Series – Panel Discussion – October 26

Economics, Freedom, Health, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Free Market Institute will host a panel discussion and Q&A with FMI Executive Director and professor of economics at TTU, Benjamin Powell, Ph.D., FMI Comparative Economics Research Fellow and associate professor of economics at TTU, Alexander Salter, Ph.D., and FMI Faculty Affiliate and associate professor of internal medicine at TTUHSC, Gilbert Berdine, M.D.

The event will take place on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 6:00 - 7:00 PM, in the Student Union Building (SUB) - Red Raider Ballroom on the Texas Tech University campus. This event is free and open to the Texas Tech University community and the general public. Parking available in TTU Lot R-11 "band lot" located to the South of the SUB.

Register to Attend In Person: IN-PERSON REGISTRATION Or Watch Event Live Online: EVENT LIVESTREAM



About the Program

Join Free Market Institute scholars for a panel discussion and Q&A on how the policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic relates to our economy, our freedom, and our health.

Benjamin Powell, Ph.D. will discuss the economic rationale for the government-imposed lockdowns and whether they are sensible policies. Alexander Salter, Ph.D. will explain how the Federal Reserve engaged in radical new programs that were ineffective, threaten the long run independence of the Federal Reserve, and violate long-established principles for monetary policy. Gilbert Berdine, M.D. will explore the health consequences of lockdowns and whether a case can be made that such lockdowns actually cost lives overall.

About the Panelists

Benjamin Powell is Executive Director of the Free Market Institute and a professor of economics in the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business Administration at Texas Tech University. He is a senior fellow with the Independent Institute, and the secretary-treasurer of the Southern Economic Association and The Association of Private Enterprise Education. He is co-author of Socialism Sucks: Two Economists Drink Their Way Through the Unfree World (Regnery 2019), author of Out of Poverty: Sweatshops in the Global Economy (Cambridge University Press 2014), and editor or co-editor of four other books including, The Economics of Immigration: Market-Based Approaches, Social Science, and Public Policy (Oxford University Press 2015). Dr. Powell has published more than 75 scholarly articles and policy studies, and his research findings and writings have been reported in hundreds of popular press outlets including the Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, New York Post, and The Dallas Morning News. He has also provided commentary and appeared on numerous radio and television networks including Fox News, Fox Business, CNN, and MSNBC.

Alexander William Salter is Comparative Economics Research Fellow at the Free Market Institute and an associate professor of economics in the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business Administration at Texas Tech University. Dr. Salter is a senior fellow with the American Institute for Economic Research's Sound Money Project and serves as an associate editor of the Journal of Private Enterprise. Dr. Salter's research focuses on comparative political economy and institutional analysis. He is interested in monetary economics and macroeconomics, and especially the question of which monetary and macroeconomic institutions best promote economic stability. His research interests also include the economics of governance in the tradition of the Virginia School of political economy, investigating which governance rules effectively align the incentives of governors with the welfare of the governed.

Gilbert Berdine is FMI Faculty Affiliate and an associate professor of internal medicine at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC). He earned his B.S. degrees in chemistry and life sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his M.D. degree from Harvard University School of Medicine in Boston. He completed residency in internal medicine and fellowship in pulmonary diseases at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital (Now called Brigham and Women's Hospital) also in Boston, MA. Dr. Berdine's research interests include the application of Austrian Economics to health care delivery and consumption, and he has published articles on these topics in peer reviewed journals as well as participated in educational forums on the economics of health care. He currently sees clinic patients at Texas Tech Physicians Internal Medicine Clinic and supervises the respiratory care of ventilator and tracheostomy patients at several long-term acute care facilities in Lubbock.





For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.