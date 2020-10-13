



Hand washing. You do it all the time (hopefully), but are you doing it right? Have you ever really read the instructions on that bottle of disinfectant? Did you know there are guidelines for wearing and using a face covering?! The stats say you're probably not doing as good of a job as you think you are when it comes to the prevention measures. Take a moment to refresh your memory or learn the finer details of these core prevention strategies and WASH, WEAR & WRECK 'EM with care. Chat with fellow Red Raiders about what has worked and what hasn't as our TTU family has come back to campus. We are all essential in wreckin' COVID-19. Workshop will be held virtually via Zoom.