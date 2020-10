What's Your Hand Washing IQ?

Wednesday, October 21st 10AM - 2PM SUB Free Speech Area

Come find out how well you Come find out how well you wash your hands! Stop by the EHS tent to put your hand washing skills to the test, get information on other health practices and our safety programs and snag some swag! really Posted:

10/15/2020



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 10/21/2020



Location:

SUB Free Speech Area



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Lectures & Seminars