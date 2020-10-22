TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Join GLASS Ambassadors!
GLASS Ambassadors is a focus group of students and Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) personnel focused on fostering transparency, communication and safety awareness in the management of chemical, biological and physical hazards that may be present in research laboratories, studios and educational activities of Texas Tech University. 

Join other students from across campus for our first GLASS Ambassador meeting of the semester! We will discuss emergency response scenarios on campus. All students are welcome.


This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
10/15/2020

Originator:
Heather Coats

Email:
heather.coats@ttu.edu

Department:
Environmental Health and Safety

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/22/2020

Location:
Zoom

Categories