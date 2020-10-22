GLASS Ambassadors is a focus group of students and Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) personnel focused on fostering transparency, communication and safety awareness in the management of chemical, biological and physical hazards that may be present in research laboratories, studios and educational activities of Texas Tech University.
Join other students from across campus for our first GLASS Ambassador meeting of the semester! We will discuss emergency response scenarios on campus. All students are welcome.
