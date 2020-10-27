Make BSC Usage a Breeze

Tuesday, October 27th 12:30-1:30PM, Zoom

Safe-Science Series

Your Biosafety Cabinet (BSC) only protects you, the environment, and potentially your research materials when used properly. Let EHS help to calm the turbulence surrounding appropriate and efficient BSC usage. Topics will include BSC design features, safe and proper use of BSCs (such as "tub in-tub out" and proper BSC decontamination), and required maintenance to keep your BSC flowing in the right direction. Open to all faculty, staff and students who use or are looking to use BSCs for research or teaching activities. Workshop will be held virtually via Zoom.

Chance to win materials for your BSC work!

Register here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ehs/about/news-events.php.

Send questions to heather.coats@ttu.edu.