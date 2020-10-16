Please join Red to Black Peer Financial Coaching for our Virtual Financial Education Week from October 27th – 29th. We are collaborating with the TTU Student Financial Aid and Scholarships department this year to talk about financial aid. We will be providing information about FAFSA/TAFSA, scholarships, and budgeting on Instagram and Facebook (each day from 10 - 4 pm). We are also going to have giveaways including prize packs, gift cards, and scholarships!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.