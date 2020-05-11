TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Explore the possibilities for graduate and professional school education!

The Texas Tech University Career Center is excited to bring you this year's Graduate & Professional School Fair on November 5, 2020 from 11 AM - 4 PM virtually through Zoom!

Students and alumni who are interested in attending should register through Hire Red Raiders. Event information and instructions will be emailed out to registrants leading up to the fair. This event is open to ALL Texas Tech University students and alumni. Explore the possibilities for graduate school and professional education!

Event Details

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Platform: Zoom

Student registration is now open in Hire Red Raiders!

If you have any questions, please email Ashley Penner or call us at (806) 742-2210
Posted:
10/29/2020

Originator:
Tori Coleman

Email:
Tori.Coleman@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
