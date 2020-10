Students, come meet with recruiters from Texas Tech Graduate Programs as well as institutions from across the country who want to recruit Red Raiders! In addition to drop-in hours, each program will be delivering a brief info session! You can see a full list of registered programs right now in Hire Red Raiders (www.hireredraiders.ttu.edu).





Students who pre-register for the event through Hire Red Raiders will be entered into a drawing for a UCC padfolio!