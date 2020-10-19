TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Tech Can Share is Here!
Tech Can Share is an annual tradition at Texas Tech, hosted by the Student Activities Board. The event is part of the South Plains Food Bank's U Can Share food drive promotion. All donations collected during this time directly benefit their cause. This year the event has gone 100% virtual! To find information on how to participate, please visit visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/outreach/fooddrive.php

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. 

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu  

10/19/2020

Colin Owens

colin.m.owens@ttu.edu

