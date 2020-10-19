Tech Can Share is Here!



This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab Tech Can Share is an annual tradition at Texas Tech, hosted by the Student Activities Board. The event is part of the South Plains Food Bank's U Can Share food drive promotion. All donations collected during this time directly benefit their cause. This year the event has gone 100% virtual! To find information on how to participate, please visit visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/outreach/fooddrive.php Posted:

10/19/2020



Colin Owens



colin.m.owens@ttu.edu



N/A





