TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
TTU Websites Downtime for Monday, October 19 from midnight to 12:30 am CDT

On Monday, October 19th, from 12AM (midnight) to 12:30AM CDT, TOSM staff will be applying security updates to the below systems:

www.depts.ttu.edu
www.ttu.edu
www.texastech.edu
https://today.ttu.edu

The websites listed may experience very brief interruptions in service but the downtime is expected to be minimal to each system.

If you experience issues with these websites outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

Posted:
10/16/2020

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


Categories