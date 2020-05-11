Zoom information: https://zoom.us/j/98848326353

The original purpose of higher education, as established at the University of Bologne in 1088, was to educate students in one of four faculties: theology, law, medicine, and philosophy. Of the four faculties, three were related to civic life, the fourth, to theoretical discourse. There is little connection to community as we think of it in contemporary society. For example, there was more attention to saving souls, than to solving community problems and faculty responsibilities were to teach. Over time, the purposes of institutions of higher education changed, primarily because of the Humboltian revolution and subsequently the Morrel Act. In the 1990s Boyer offered yet another idea about the purpose of higher education. Judith Ramaley noted that “workable responses and solutions to today’s problems require new ways of learning, new ways of working together, and new definitions and measures of progress and success”. My colleagues and I have argued that for higher education to contribute meaningfully to transformational change in society, it would have to act to make engagement scholarship a central aspect of its work, spanning the spectrum of its disciplinary units, centers, and institutes. In this seminar we will examine the origins of community engagement scholarship (CES), its foundational components, and arguments as to why it represents a 3rd revolution in higher education. Contemporary distain for higher education, particularly the sciences, threatens free inquiry and the democratization of knowledge. CES may be the solution.

Hiram E. Fitzgerald, Ph.D., is University Distinguished Professor and associate provost emeritus at Michigan State University. He served as president of the Engagement Scholarship Consortium, is an elected member of the Academy of Community Engagement Scholarship, and the International Association for Adult and Continuing Education’s Hall of Fame. Fitzgerald is past president and executive director of the Michigan Association for Infant Mental Health, the International Association for Infant Mental Health, and the World Association for Infant Mental Health. He served as editor-in-chief of the Infant Mental Health Journal and associate editor of the Journal of Higher Education Outreach and Engagement, and currently is associate editor of Adversity and Resilience Science. Fitzgerald has over 600 publications, spanning journal articles, chapters, books, technical reports, and peer-reviewed abstracts. He has received the ZERO TO THREE Dolley Madison Award, the Michigan Association for Infant Mental Health Selma Fraiberg Award, and the designation of Honorary President from the World Association for Infant Mental Health. He is a Fellow of the Association of Psychological Science, the American Psychological Association (Divisions 7, 34, 37, 43, 50) and the Association of Applied and Preventive Psychology. Currently he is adjunct professor at Curtin University, Australia.



