OIA & ICASALS Frontier in International Research Seminar Series:

Dr. Karin Ardon-Dryer

" What can dust particles tell us about air quality and human health. An international perspective " Wednesday, October 21th from 12-1 PM



Zoom webinar information: 975 0030 9129 [passcode: 264606]

Dr. Ardon-Dryer is the second speaker in OIA & ICASALS Frontier in International Research Seminar Series.

An Associate Professor in the Department of Geosciences, Atmospheric Sciences, her research group studies aerosol-cloud interactions and the effect that aerosols have on climate, the environment and human health. Her research combines field and laboratory work to investigate the interaction between human and climate; exploring the human effects on climate with an emphasis on cloud formation and precipitation processes, and vice versa, namely, how climate may affect our lives in the short and long terms.

Dr. J. Salazar-Bravo, Director of ICASALS will moderate the Q&A session following the presentation.