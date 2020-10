Required course work is NS 5370-Carbohydrates, Protein & Lipids and NS 5365-Vitamins & Minerals. Additional electives include some face to face courses and some online courses. Some of the course options are The Role of Nutrition in Diabetes & Obesity, Issues in Sports Nutrition, Maternal & Child Nutrition, Motivating Health Behavior, Nutrition & Geriatrics. For the full degree plans, follow go to the links below:

Master's Minor in Nutritional Sciences Degree Plan PhD Minor in Nutritional Sciences Degree Plan

